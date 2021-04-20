site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Trevor Gott: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Gott was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday.
Gott's contract was selected on Monday, but he'll fall right back off the 40-man roster just one day later. He did not get into a game during his brief time with the team.
