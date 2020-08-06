Gott threw a scoreless ninth inning against the Rockies on Wednesday to earn his third save of the season.

After putting the tying run aboard via a two-out walk, Gott struck out Garrett Hampson to end the threat. Manager Gabe Kapler talked quite a bit about not having defined roles in the bullpen, but he's actually had a fairly traditional structure at the back end. Kapler has leaned on heavily on Tyler Rogers, Shaun Anderson and Tony Watson to set up while Gott has received all three save chances the team has had thus far.