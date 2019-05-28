Gott (forearm) will likely return from the injured list following the 10-day minimum, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gott landed on the shelf Saturday due to a right forearm strain, but the issue doesn't appear to be as severe as initially thought. He's set to toss a side session within the next few days, and assuming all goes according to plan, the Giants will activate him from the injured list June 4 when first eligible.