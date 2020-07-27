Gott worked around a hit to throw a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save against the Dodgers on Sunday. He struck out one batter.

Tony Watson and Tyler Rogers were widely seen as the top two candidates for ninth-inning duties in San Francisco, but manager Gabe Kapler has handed the ball to Gott for the Giants' first two save chances. Gott has shut the door both times, and looked pretty good doing so Sunday, striking out Max Muncy swinging with a 96-mph fastball to end it. Kapler has said that he won't have defined roles, but he tipped his hand this weekend, and with that Gott looks like the arm to roster in fantasy leagues.