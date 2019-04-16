Gott enters Tuesday's game against the Nationals with a 1.86 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB across 9.2 innings spanning seven relief appearances.

Acquired from the Nationals after being designated for assignment in February, Gott has proven to be a shrewd pickup for the Giants. Heading into 2019, Gott owned a mediocre 6.1 K/9 over 75.2 career big-league innings, but he's upped his strikeout rate in a big way thanks to an increased reliance on his four-seam fastball rather than any major velocity gains. Gott's 14.7 percent swinging-strike rate suggests the improvement he's shown thus far could be relatively sustainable.