Gott (1-2) blew his second straight save opportunity in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Angels, retiring one hitter via strikeout before serving up a walkoff two-run home run to Tommy La Stella.

After allowing one run in his first six appearances of the season while going 4-for-4 in save chances, Gott appeared to build some job security as the Giants' closer. Gott has been in a downward spiral ever since, however, as he's now given up 11 runs over his last three outings, retiring just four hitters over that stretch. With Gott blowing his second save in three days, manager Gabe Kapler said after the game that in the short-term, he'll look for "softer landing spots" for the right-hander and "evaluate what other options we have in the high-leverage moments," per Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Kapler's comments seemingly hints that other pitchers could factor into future save situations, with Tony Watson, Trevor Rogers and Shaun Anderson standing out as the top alternatives to close out games.