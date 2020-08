Gott earned his fourth save of the season Saturday against the Dodgers after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He allowed one walk.

Gott is now 4-for-4 in save opportunities this season, and the 27-year-old right-hander has gone four straight outings without allowing runs, fanning two and walking two in that stretch. The strikeout numbers aren't eye-popping -- just two in five innings -- but he's getting the job done, and that should keep him as the Giants' closer for the foreseeable future.