Gott allowed a solo home run in one inning but earned the save Saturday in a 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Gott was taken deep by Dodgers catcher Will Smith to start the bottom of the ninth inning, but he was able to retire the next three batters in order to secure the save. In 2019, Gott featured in more of a middle-relief role for the Giants, but he's their first reliever to record a save this season. Tony Watson remains the favorite for the bulk of closer duties, but Gott could be useful for fantasy mangers in formats that count holds.