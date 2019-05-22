Giants' Trevor Gott: Picks up win in relief
Gott picked up a win after tossing a shutout inning while surrendering a hit and striking out one in Tuesday's 4-3 comeback victory over the Braves.
The Giants rallied hard against Braves' closer Luke Jackson in the bottom of the ninth, granting Gott his second win of the season. The 26-year-old has gotten off to a strong start in orange and black, posting a 2.01 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 5.5 K/BB over 22.1 innings. However, his low-leverage usage has resulted in zero holds or saves so far.
