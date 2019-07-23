Giants' Trevor Gott: Poaches another win in relief
Gott (7-0) was the pitcher of record in Monday's 5-4 win over the Cubs. He gave up a run on two hits and struck out one over an inning of relief.
It's the second win in as many relief appearances for Gott, who has benefited from some timely run support from the Giants throughout the season. Though Gott has created some of his own good luck thanks to a 0.98 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB across his 42 innings, he'll largely remain off the radar outside of deep mixed leagues and NL-only formats while regularly working in middle relief for San Francisco. He could eventually capture a more prominent role if the Giants elect to deal multiple relievers ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
-
