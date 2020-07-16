Gott is expected to be a factor in high-leverage, late-inning situations in 2020, but Giants manager Gabe Kapler isn't likely to define roles for any of his relievers prior to Opening Day, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "We don't really have the personnel with the track record where we could just slot guys into roles," Kapler said. "Outside of [Tony Watson], and Watty is still working himself into shape, we don't have a long track record of success, a long track record of guys being in one role in our bullpen. I think roles will define themselves as performance happens in-season at the major-league level."

During his time as Philadelphia's manager, Kapler was similarly reluctant to set roles for his top late-inning options, so it's no surprise he's planning to take a similar approach with a Giants bullpen that's lacking in proven options. That reality makes it difficult to bank on any one Giants pitcher being the top option for saves, but when handicapping the closer situation, Pavlovic suggests that Gott is an "easy third answer" behind Tony Watson and Tyler Rogers. A former college closer, Gott already boasts ninth-inning experience, and he was generally one of the Giants' more dominant bullpen arms in 2019, posting an 18.7 K-BB% while doing a good job of keeping the ball in the yard (0.7 HR/9). The Giants have had Gott stretch out during both spring training and summer camp, suggesting that he could be groomed for a potential multi-inning role that might give him some value as a ratio stabilizer even if he's not getting save opportunities.