Giants' Trevor Gott: Records first save
Gott earned a one-out save against the Diamondbacks on Friday.
With the Giants ahead by one run in the 11th, Gott was called upon to replace Will Smith for the final out. He successfully forced Christian Walker to ground out en route to the victory and his first career save. Through 47 games this season, Gott holds a 3.73 ERA and 0.99 WHIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...