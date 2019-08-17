Gott earned a one-out save against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

With the Giants ahead by one run in the 11th, Gott was called upon to replace Will Smith for the final out. He successfully forced Christian Walker to ground out en route to the victory and his first career save. Through 47 games this season, Gott holds a 3.73 ERA and 0.99 WHIP.

