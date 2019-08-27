Gott won't throw for two weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 UCL sprain and a flexor strain in his right elbow, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Gott landed on the 10-day injured list earlier Tuesday but didn't previously have a specific timeline for his return. Manager Bruce Bochy indicated surgery is not being considered and hopes the 27-year-old will pitch again this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories