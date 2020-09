The Giants placed Gott on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right elbow inflammation.

The transaction is retroactive to Sept. 10, so Gott won't be eligible to return from the IL until the final week of the regular season. The injury is a tough break for Gott, who had just stringed together several quality outings after losing hold of the closing gig in mid-August, when he blew two saves and gave up 11 earned runs over a three-appearance stretch.