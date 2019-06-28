Giants' Trevor Gott: Tagged for two runs
Gott gave up two runs off of one hit and a walk while striking out one over an inning in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Gott got got in the seventh inning when Carson Kelly made him pay for a leadoff walk with a two-run blast. The 26-year-old was looking like a nice find for the Giants earlier this year, but he has since come unraveled over his last 10 contests (9.31 ERA and 1.76 WHIP). Part of Gott's struggles may be tied to a forearm injury that caused him to miss some time earlier this month.
