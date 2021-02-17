Gott (elbow) completed a bullpen session Wednesday during the Giants' first workout of spring training, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gott finished the past season on the injured list while battling right elbow inflammation, but his ability to throw at the start of camp suggests he'll enter the 2021 campaign with no restrictions. The right-hander received a look in the closer's role last season but couldn't hold down the job, posting a 10.03 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 15 appearances before being shut down. With Reyes Moronta (shoulder) healthy for the start of 2021 and with the Giants also adding Jake McGee and Matt Wisler in free agency, Gott will likely find himself lower in the bullpen pecking order.