Hildenberger (undisclosed) was reinstated from Double-A Richmond's 60-day injured list Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento.
Hildenberger, who had been sidelined all season before making one rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Aug. 5 and another at Single-A San Jose on Sept. 11, finally looks to be healthy again. He'll look to end the injury-plagued campaign on a high note at Triple-A with the hope of earning another minor-league deal with the Giants or another organization heading into 2023.
More News
-
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Rehabbing at Single-A•
-
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Out long term at Double-A•
-
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Back with Giants on MiLB pact•
-
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Designated for assignment•
-
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Claimed by Giants•