Hildenberger (undisclosed) was reinstated from Double-A Richmond's 60-day injured list Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Hildenberger, who had been sidelined all season before making one rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Aug. 5 and another at Single-A San Jose on Sept. 11, finally looks to be healthy again. He'll look to end the injury-plagued campaign on a high note at Triple-A with the hope of earning another minor-league deal with the Giants or another organization heading into 2023.

