Hildenberger (undisclosed) began a rehab assignment at Single-A San Jose last week and allowed two earned runs on two hits while striking out one in a one-inning appearance Sunday.

Hildenberger has resided on Double-A Richmond's 60-day injured list all season with an unspecified injury. He initially began a rehab assignment in early August in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, but he was shut down for a month before starting up his assignment at Single-A. He could rejoin the Richmond bullpen over the final couple weeks of the season.