Giants' Trevor McDonald: Drawing start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonald will start for the Giants on Sunday against the Dodgers, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury Newsreports.
McDonald made his 2025 debut Tuesday and pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk. He was fully stretched out at Triple-A prior to his promotion, so he should be able to handle a traditional starter's workload if the Giants desire. McDonald could also piggyback with Tristan Beck.