McDonald (1-0) earned the win over San Diego on Monday, tossing seven innings during which he allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out eight batters.

McDonald is one of San Francisco's top pitching prospects and was called up from Triple-A ahead of Monday's matchup. He had previously thrown 18 major-league innings across the 2024-25 campaigns. The right-hander was very impressive in his first start of 2026, racking up eight punchouts with no walks while breezing through seven frames on just 81 pitches. The only run he gave up came on a first-inning homer by Jackson Merrill. McDonald certainly pitched well enough to earn another start, but there isn't an obvious spot for him in the Giants' rotation, so it will be interesting to see what San Francisco opts to do with him moving forward.