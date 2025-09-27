McDonald (1-0) allowed three runs on five hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Friday.

McDonald gave up a three-run home run to Ezequiel Tovar in the fifth inning but was otherwise quite stingy in a dominant win. This was McDonald's third appearance in the majors this year, and he finished the campaign allowing six runs over 15 innings while adding a 14:2 K:BB. It was a strong showing in his late-season audition, which reflects better than his 5.37 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 144:62 K:BB over 142.1 innings at Triple-A Sacramento. McDonald has likely done enough to be in the conversation for a big-league rotation spot in the spring.