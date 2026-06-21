Giants' Trevor McDonald: Jumped early in loss

McDonald (2-5) took the loss against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks with one strikeout over three innings.

McDonald entered the fourth inning in a 2-2 tie but was unable to record an out and was ultimately charged with three runs in the frame. He lacked command, throwing just 39 of 69 pitches for strikes while generating only two whiffs in his shortest outing of the season. The 25-year-old will carry a 4.93 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 42:18 K:BB across 45.2 innings into a difficult home matchup against Atlanta next weekend.