Giants' Trevor McDonald: Logs seven innings in no-decision

McDonald did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings against Colorado. He struck out four.

After surrendering a leadoff inside-the-park homer to Jake McCarthy, McDonald kept the Colorado offense quiet over seven innings, matching the season high he established in his first outing May 4 against San Diego. It was a much-needed rebound performance for the right-hander after he was tagged for eight runs across 2.1 innings in his previous start against Toronto. McDonald will take a 3-7 record, 5.02 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 54:21 K:BB across 66.1 innings (13 starts) into the All-Star break.