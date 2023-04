McDonald is on the 7-day injured list with High-A Eugene and is building up arm strength in extended spring training, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

A 22-year-old righty, McDonald split time as a starter and reliever en route to logging a 2.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 120 strikeouts in 101.1 innings at Single-A and High-A last season. It's unclear how much time he will need before he is ready to rejoin the High-A pitching staff.