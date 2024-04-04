McDonald is on the injured list at Double-A Richmond with a groin injury, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

McDonald is a nice sleeper prospect for dynasty leagues, as he has excellent control and could potentially get to pitch half his games in the pitcher-friendly park in San Francisco. In his age-22 season, McDonald logged a 1.33 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 47.1 innings across 14 appearances in the lower levels of the minors. He averaged 94 mph with his two-seam fastball last year (touching 98 mph) and had a groundball rate north of 70 percent. McDonald also sports a plus curveball, while mixing in a four-seamer and a slider.