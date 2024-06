Double-A Richmond reinstated McDonald (groin) from its 7-day injured list Sunday.

McDonald has resided on Richmond's IL all season but is finally ready to join the Giants' Eastern League affiliate after an extended rehab assignment that first kicked off May 14. In 10 total outings between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and High-A Eugene covering 24.1 innings, McDonald turned in a 4.44 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB.