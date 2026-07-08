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Giants' Trevor McDonald: Rocked in Tuesday's loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McDonald (3-7) allowed eight runs on 11 hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout over 2.1 innings as he took the loss Tuesday versus the Blue Jays.

After posting six innings of one-hit ball versus the Diamondbacks to begin July, McDonald followed it up with his worst start of the season. Consistency has been an issue for McDonald, as this was the third time in 12 starts he's allowed five or more runs. He's now at a 5.46 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 50:20 K:BB through 59.1 innings this season. McDonald is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Rockies over the weekend.

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