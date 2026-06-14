Giants' Trevor McDonald: Takes loss Saturday

McDonald (2-4) allowed four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out four over 3.2 innings to take the loss versus the Cubs on Saturday.

McDonald didn't get much support from his teammates, but he struggled through this outing as well. It took him 92 pitches (53 strikes) to collect his 11 outings, matching his shortest start of the season. McDonald is now at a 4.64 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB over 42.2 innings through eight starts. It's not clear when Tyler Mahle (hamstring) will return -- if he can't go next week, McDonald is projected for a road start versus the Marlins.