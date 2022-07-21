Rosenthal signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Giants on Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Rosenthal dealt with a cramp in his hamstring area following a showcase in early June, and he'll land on the injured list due to the issue. He's rehabbing in Arizona, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return. The right-hander hasn't pitched in the majors since 2020 due to shoulder and hip issues that he dealt with last year. Rosenthal has earned double-digit saves in four of his last five seasons. However, given his lengthy layoff, he'll likely take on some lower-leverage work once he's cleared to return.
More News
-
Trevor Rosenthal: Dealing with hamstring cramp•
-
Trevor Rosenthal: Interest picking up again•
-
Trevor Rosenthal: Attracts interest from market•
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Follow-up exam upcoming•
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Needs hip surgery, out for season•
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Resumes baseball activities•