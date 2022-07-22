Rosenthal (hamstring) is "several weeks" away from appearing in a game with the Giants, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Rosenthal signed with the Giants on Thursday but his debut with the team is not imminent. He's begun throwing off a mound again but will need a rehab assignment prior to being activated from the injured list. Depending on how quickly Rosenthal can return, he may be a candidate to pick up saves as manager Gabe Kapler remarked that Rosenthal "is just healthy away from being one of the more effective closers in the game."