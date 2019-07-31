Beck was traded from the Braves to the Giants along with Daniel Winkler in exchange for Mark Melancon, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Beck, a 23-year-old righty, was a fourth-round pick in 2018 and has logged a 5.65 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 36.2 innings at High-A. His 3.07 FIP and 2.93 xFIP suggest he has been pretty unlucky this year, but he is still old for that level and lacks a notably high ceiling.