Beck was diagnosed Thursday with an aneurysm in his upper right arm, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The diagnosis was made after Beck visited with a vascular specialist regarding an issue with his pitching hand. Beck will weigh his treatment options over the next few days before deciding what to do, but surgery would seem to be a possibility. Giants manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that Beck won't be ready for Opening Day and could be sidelined for a while, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The right-hander had tentatively been penciled into the rotation, but his long-term status is now up in the air.