Beck was promoted to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Beck struggled at Double-A Richmond with a 5.89 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 18.1 innings last season, and he finished at Low-A San Jose. After a strong spring training this year, Beck continued his success with a 2.57 ERA across 14 innings to open 2022, which earned him a move to Triple-A. He'll likely have another adjustment period at the highest level of the minors, so he's unlikely to be a major-league option this season.