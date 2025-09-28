Beck picked up a hold in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies, tossing a scoreless inning.

Beck retired all three batters he faced on just seven pitches, five of which were strikes. The right-hander has logged three consecutive scoreless outings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three in 4.2 innings during that span. Overall, he owns a 4.69 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB across 55.2 innings in 30 appearances this season.