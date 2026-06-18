Giants' Tristan Beck: First save of season

Beck earned the save Wednesday in the 7-5 against Atlanta after pitching 0.2 innings and getting one strike out.

Beck got his first save of the season after relieving Matt Gage in the ninth after he allowed two runs to make it a save situation. The 29-year-old got Ozzie Albies to ground out and then struck out Austin Riley to get his first major league save since 2025. It has been an interesting year for Beck, who has gotten sent up and down five times so far as he has a 8.31 ERA and a 4:2 K:BB in seven appearances.