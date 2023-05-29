The Giants optioned Beck to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
Outfielder Austin Slater (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will join the active roster as a replacement for Beck, who was expendable since the Giants already have three other relievers on hand capable of covering multiple innings in Ryan Walker, Jakob Junis and Sean Manaea. Beck will presumably slot back into the Sacramento rotation after he looked sharp over his final three extended relief appearances with the Giants, covering nine innings and allowing just one run on two hits and no walks while striking out 10.