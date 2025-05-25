Beck surrendered one earned run on two hits while striking out two over three innings in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Nationals.

The 28-year-old worked in long relief after being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, following Justin Verlander's (pectoral) placement on the 15-day injured list. Beck threw 26 of his 38 pitches for strikes and delivered two scoreless innings before allowing two singles and a run in his final frame. Before being recalled, Beck served in a relief role for Sacramento, where he posted a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 29:11 K:BB over 25 innings in 15 games.