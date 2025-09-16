The Giants will have Beck start Tuesday's game in Arizona, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Beck's first 26 appearances of the season with the Giants have come as a reliever, but he'll draw the start Tuesday while the team looks to fill the hole in the rotation that was created after the struggling Carson Seymour was moved to the bullpen over the weekend. The Giants are likely to treat Tuesday's contest as a bullpen day and are expected to lean on multiple pitchers to get through the game, but Beck should be capable of providing more length than the typical opener. Beck -- who is taking the hill on two days' rest -- has covered between two and four innings in five of his last six relief appearances and will likely hover somewhere in that range Tuesday. With Carson Whisenhunt (back) set to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday before potentially returning from the 15-day injured list over the weekend, Beck could be in line for just one start before moving back to the bullpen.