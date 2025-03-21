The Giants optioned Beck to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Beck was competing for one of the spots in the Giants' bullpen. He's mostly been used as a starter in the minors and could stay stretched out while at Sacramento.
