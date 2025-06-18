Giants' Tristan Beck: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants optioned Beck to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With Justin Verlander (pectoral) returning from the injured list to start Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Beck will end up as the odd man without a spot on the Giants' pitching staff. The 28-year-old righty turned in a 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 12 innings during his time in San Francisco.
