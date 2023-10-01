Beck allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers.

Beck put together a strong outing against a tough opponent, limiting the damage to a Mookie Betts RBI single in the fifth inning. This was just the third start of the year for Beck, who often worked as a piggyback option or a long reliever in his first big-league campaign. The rookie ends the campaign with a 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 68:21 K:BB as well as a 3-3 record, two saves, two holds and a blown save over 33 appearances spanning 85 innings. The right-hander should enter 2024 with a chance to win a spot in the Giants' rotation.