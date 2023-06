Beck was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento by the Giants on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Beck will take the roster spot of Wilmer Flores after Flores was placed on the injured list with a foot bruise. In his previous appearance with the Giants, Beck allowed two runs -- one earned -- over 4.1 innings versus the Cubs on June 11. He'll be a multi-inning relief option while with the major-league club.