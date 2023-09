Beck is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It'll be a traditional start for the 27-year-old right-hander, who has largely been operating in a piggyback relief role. Beck owns a 4.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 65:20 K:BB through his first 80 major-league innings this season with San Francisco.