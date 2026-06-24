Giants' Tristan Beck: Sent back to minors

The Giants optioned Beck to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Beck has pitched 2.2 scoreless innings since being recalled from Triple-A on June 14, but he'll now end up as the odd man out of a roster spot to make room for Tyler Mahle's (hamstring) return from the IL. Beck has given up eight earned runs over 10.2 innings in the big leagues this season and will remain an option to return to San Francisco later in the year when the big club needs a fresh arm.