Beck will start the Giants' Cactus League opener Saturday against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sam Long will follow him and is expected to work two frames. Beck, 26, posted an underwhelming 5.25 ERA in 111.1 innings last season between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento. He has yet to make his MLB debut and will enter the 2023 campaign as emergency depth for San Francisco.