Beck threw a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Cubs, striking out two.

After allowing a run in each of his previous three appearances, Beck retired all three batters he faced and threw 10 of his 15 pitches for strikes. Over eight appearances in August, the right-hander has allowed eight earned runs on 12 hits -- including one home run -- and three walks while striking out 10 and hitting one batter in 13 innings. He owns a 4.82 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB across 37.1 innings in 22 games this season.