Peters was traded from the Brewers to the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for Trevor Rosenthal, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Peters was a pop-up prospect this year for Milwaukee, hitting .306/.386/.485 with seven home runs, 13 steals, 61 strikeouts and 45 walks in 90 games at High-A. The lefty-hitting outfielder turns 23 this offseason, and Double-A will be a much more relevant test, but he has at least put himself on the map.