Giants' Ty Blach: Back in line for Sunday start
Manager Bruce Bochy announced that Blach will start Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Blach had been bumped to Monday as a result of Friday's postponement, but the team's manager ultimately changed his mind and will keep the young lefty on schedule. Blach lines up to face off with Clayton Kershaw for the second time this season.
