Blach (1-0) allowed three hits and three walks while striking out three over five scoreless innings in a win over the Dodgers on Thursday.

Called upon after Madison Bumgarner (hand) and Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) went down, Blach turned in results befitting of an Opening Day starter. He enjoyed a fair amount of success against the Dodgers last year as well, finishing with a 3.20 ERA in 25.1 innings against the Giants' division rival. The lefty lines up for two starts next week, and one of those starts will come against these same Dodgers, but the 3:3 K:BB suggests little has changed with Blach's overall profile. He had the lowest K/9 rate among qualified starters last season and a bottom-20 FIP.