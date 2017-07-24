Blach (6-6) allowed five runs on eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts over seven innings in Sunday's loss to the Padres.

Expectations were high with Blach facing the league's worst offense coming off three consecutive quality starts, but the 26-year-old lefty failed to deliver. While he did set a new career-high in strikeouts, Blach allowed at least five earned runs in a game for the fourth time this season. To his credit, Blach at least gave his team a fighter's chance by holding San Diego off the board for three frames after a four-run fourth inning. He'll have his work cut out for him in his next start Saturday at Dodger Stadium.